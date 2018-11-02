GlaxoSmithKline consumer healthcare announces results for the second quarter

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Revenue growth of 14.4 per cent and PBT growth of 43 per cent
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare today declared its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018. The Revenue for the company recorded a growth of 14.4 per cent .The quarter reported revenue of ₹ 1,272 crore, while the PBT was at ₹ 427 crores, a growth of 43 per cent.
The quarter witnessed a strong double-digit volume growth at 13.7 per cent that is broad based and cuts across portfolio and channels.
Company’s e-commerce channel continues to grow at an accelerated pace, delivering a healthy growth rate. Rural channel and Modern Trade continued to grow with rural reaching out to over 22,000 villages.
Navneet Saluja, Managing Director, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare said, “Our financial performance in the last quarter reflects our commitment towards developing products based on high science. With initiatives and campaigns such as Horlicks Swasthyan Abhiyaan, Horlicks restage, and launch of Boost “Play the Pros”, we have strengthened our engagement with consumers”.
Saluja added,“We will continue to drive innovation across our products and campaigns, which will strengthen the trust in our consumers. This in turn will foster further growth in our financial performance and help us maintain leadership in the HFD category”.