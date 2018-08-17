GIBS organises 3rd annual scientific congress in September

The theme for the 3rd Annual Scientific Congress on IC/BPS- GIBS 2018 is ‘On The Horizon’ wherein world’s top subject experts are invited to empower the meet
Global Interstitial Cystitis, Bladder Pain Society (GIBS) will organise the 3rd Annual Scientific Congress on IC/BPS- GIBS in September.
The theme for the 3rd Annual Scientific Congress on IC/BPS- GIBS 2018 is ‘On The Horizon’ wherein world’s top subject experts are invited to empower the meet by their deliberations on ‘What is on the International Horizon as of today pertaining to subject IC/BPS’ and enrich the subject by experience and evidence.The 3rd GIBS annual meeting will be held from Sep 1-2, 2018 at Hotel Orchid, Mumbai.
Around 150 people are expected and the special guests who will be attending the meeting are Prof JJ Wyndaele, President, European International Society for the study of IC/BPS (ESSIC); Dr Tomohiro Ueda, President: International Consultation on Interstitial Cystitis Japan (ICICJ); Dr Narmada Prasad Gupta, Chairperson Medanta – the Medicity Hopsital, Gurugram;Dr Rajeev Sood, Past President of Urological Society of India and HOD of RML Hospital, Delhi; Dr Ajit Vaze, President of Urological Society of India; Dr JG Lalmalani, President of Mumbai Urological Society;Dr Bipin Pandit, President of Mumbai obstetrics and gynecological society; Dr Girish K Maindarkar, President of College of Physicians & Surgeons, Mumbai and Dr Manohar Motwani: President of Association of Fellow Gynecologist’s, Mumbai.
There is a scheduled media showcase on September 1, 2018 from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm followed by dinner, with the Managing Director Mr Vishal Jajodia (Lead Patron-GIBS); GIBS Chairperson Dr Rajesh Taneja (Urology, Andrology & Robotic Surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi); GIBS Secretary Dr Sanjay Pandey (Consultant Urologist Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai); eminent international faculties from Europe and Japan & respected Presidents of urological & gynecological societies.