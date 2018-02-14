FSIE 2018 to be held in Bengaluru

The fair will witness over 150 leading brands displaying their technological advancements and products and solutions
The second edition of the leading trade event for fire safety and security – Fire & Security India Expo (FSIE) will be held in Bengaluru from February 22-24 February at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). The fair will witness over 150 leading brands displaying their technological advancements and products and solutions catering to the wide demand of the industry.
With over 10,500 sq. metre of exhibition space, FSIE 2018 will have live product demonstrations along with conferences and workshops addressing key topics related to fire safety and security. Buyer-seller meetings, trade delegations are some of the other concurrent events to be a part of the expo. The Finest India Skills & Talent (FIST Awards) 2018 in the field of fire safety and security will recognise the achievements of the most innovative, reliable and cost-effective products, services and solutions spanning a wide range of fields across the fire safety and security industries.
The three-day trade fair will be a part of the Build Fair Alliance, a consortium of co-located events that are proposed to be conducted at the same venue coinciding with FSIE, thereby ensuring maximum number of footfalls from stakeholders of building automation and construction industry. This year the event will be co-located alongside ACREX India – leading exhibition on HVAC technology and ISH 2018 – leading exhibition showcasing plumbing systems. The alliance of the three events together is expected to attract over 50,000 business visitors during the three days.