Fermenta Biotech’s Dahej facility’s de-bottlenecking complete

Fermenta Biotech reported that the maintenance work as well as the de-bottlenecking programme is now complete in the firm’s facility at Dahej. The plant had undergone a routine shutdown for repairs and maintenance along with a de-bottlenecking programme for capacity expansion.
According to a press release, with effect from 29th May 2019, the facility is back to operating at full capacities, which have been increased by about 15 per cent as a result of the de-bottlenecking programme.
Commenting on the development, Prashant Nagre, CEO, Fermenta Biotech Limited said, “ The de-bottlenecking programme was a part of the capacity expansion measures that we are undertaking in order to cater to the increased demand for our products. We are happy to declare that this programme is now complete, and the Dahej facility has commenced production at its elevated capacity. Fermenta has always been committed to delivering quality products to its valued customers, and going forward as well, we will work towards our endeavour for excellence through continuous improvement in all our processes.”