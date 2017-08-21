FDC seeks opportunities in untapped markets to boost revenue

The company will be ready to supply current market requirement of IMS with spare capacity
FDC has announced that it is developing formulations for various geographies and also looking at opportunities in untapped areas and association in the global markets to boost its revenues.
“The company is looking at various opportunities in untapped markets and association with business partners in the global markets to boost revenues,” FDC chairman and managing director Mohan Chandavarkar said in the company’s annual report. Our scientists work to develop formulations for various geographical markets namely India, ROW (rest of the world) and the regulated markets of US and Europe. The R&D centres are also actively involved in capability building and transferring the technical knowhow of novel drug delivery systems at the plants, accredited by world regulatory authorities, he said.
The company has undertaken various measures to minimise the risk impact to the best possible extent, the chairman said. In the nutraceuticals division, trial and validation of Infant Milk Substitute (IMS) unit at Sinnar was successfully completed. The company will be ready to supply current market requirement of IMS with spare capacity, which should also help in launching new range of products under IMS and complimentary foods for infants, the company said.
In the biotechnology space, the companys project on the development of third generation Thrombolyte, it has obtained the test license from local FDA. Downstream processing, purification and validation trials of the said molecule is being performed at an external party and once the purification strategy is finalized the technology will be transferred to the company, it added.