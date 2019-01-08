EyeC to present print inspection solutions for pharma packaging at Pharmapack 2019

The products will be exhibited at booth C2
EyeC will present at Pharmapack in Paris its newest artwork and print inspection systems. Pharmaceutical companies and pharma printers will have the possibility to see EyeC’s user-friendly systems in action and discover how their implementation increases the security and efficiency of the quality control processes.
At booth C2, EyeC will show two off-line inspection systems for fast and precise print sample testing: the EyeC Proofiler 400 DT Enhanced for print samples up to 317 x 470 mm (12.5” x 18.5”) and the EyeC Proofiler 600 DT for print samples up to 630 x 469 mm (24.8” x 18.4″). The German company will also display its PDF proofing software: the EyeC Proofiler Content for artwork revision control and the EyeC Proofiler Graphic for file checks at the prepress stages.
EyeC systems provide pharma companies and print shops an efficient and dependable solution to verify the print quality of pharmaceutical products such as folding boxes, labels, patient information leaflets and flexible packaging. The systems perform a comprehensive and documented quality check of PDF files and printed samples — including the inspection of text, graphics, Braille, 1D and 2D codes — against the approved artwork.
A proven solution in the pharma industry, EyeC software is produced in conformance to applicable ISO 9001, GMP, GAMP 5, and contains all functions necessary for a validation according to the guidelines laid out in US FDA Title 21 CFR Part 11. The system also meets the newest requirements of the pharmaceutical industry for data integrity, data security, audit trail and audit trail review. EyeC also offers complete validation support packages.
“We are pleased to present our latest solutions for the pharmaceutical industry at the Pharmapack in Paris,” says Dr Ansgar Kaupp, CEO, EyeC. “As a long-term partner of the pharmaceutical industry, we are conscious of the importance of compliance, process security and validation, and we will be happy to show visitors how we can support them on those areas.”