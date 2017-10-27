Express Pharma organises round table on ‘The Promise and Power of Probiotics’

Experts from sectors including academia, research and industry graced the occasion with their presence
A round table discussion on ‘The Promise and Power of Probiotics’ was recently held in Mumbai. The discussion organised by Express Pharma in association with DuPont, a global entity which focusses on nutrition, addressed the nascent industry of probiotics while comprehending the challenges.
The panelists included Dr B Sesikeran, Former Director, National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR); Bharat Jhaver, CEO/Owner Tablets India; Amit Srivastava, BU Head; Dr Reddys Laboratories; TSR Murali, Chief R&D Officer, Mother Dairy; Dr Jasvir Singh, Regulatory, Scientific & Government Affairs Leader – South Asia, DuPont Nutrition & Health; Dr Nandan Joshi, Head: Health & Nutrition Science, Danone; Dr Nikhil Bangale, Sr Manager Medical Affairs, Nestle Nutrition India; Ankit Kochhar, Marketing, ITC Foods; Subham Ray, Head Product Development, Technology & QA, Future Consumer; Dr JB Prajapati, Principal and Dean, SCM College of Dairy Science.
The discussion was moderated by Viveka Roychowdhury, Editor, Express Pharma and Parth Patel, Business Director, South Asia, DuPont Nutrition & Health.