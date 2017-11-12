Export excellence awarded at Pharma CXO Summit 2017

The maiden Express Pharma Export Excellence Awards recognise and honour the resounding successes of Indian pharma companies and their untiring efforts in establishing India as a leading export destination
Express Pharma Export Excellence Awards 2017 was one of the key highlights of the Pharma CXO Summit, organised by Express Pharma and OPTEL Group. Held on the eve of the first day of the Summit, it sought to acknowledge and celebrate the resounding successes of Indian pharma companies, and the vital roles they have played in establishing India as a leading export destination.
It commenced with a Welcome Address by Viveka Roychowdhury, Editor, Express Pharma. She explained the vision and mission of the endeavour and explained the methodology of the awards. She also thanked the Presenting Partner, OPTEL Group and the Knowledge Partner, Pharmexcil for their support and guidance in building this platform and choosing the deserving winners.
Next, Louis Roy, President, OPTEL Group gave a video message wherein he expressed his best wishes for the Summit and the Awards. He also gave the audience a very thorough understanding of OPTEL Group’s operations across the world, and conveyed its vision and mission to the audience.
The Guest of Honour, Sidharth Sripad Kuncalienker, the present MLA of Goa State and Chairman of Economic Development Corporation of Goa was the next speaker. In his informative and insightful address, he informed the delegates about the conducive business climate in Goa and pointed out that the state is already a thriving pharma hub with over 78 companies. He also appreciated Express Pharma and OPTEL Group for organising the Pharma CXO Summit to discuss pivotal issues in the industry. He recommended meaningful collaborations as the way forward to drive progress.
After his address, Kuncalienkar joined Roychowdhury, Editor, Express Pharma; Ravi Uday Bhaskar, Director General – Pharmexcil; and Shaunak J Dave, CEO & MD, OPTEL Group India, VP (Asia), OPTEL Group to launch the Pharma Export Excellence Handbook. It sought to encourage Indian pharma companies to evolve their export strategies to stay at the top of the game and acknowledge the players who are already expanding India Pharma Inc’s reach to all corners of the world. Therefore, it featured company profiles and insights from pharma professionals in key roles, who have steered companies to global leadership positions.
Next, Express Pharma Export Excellence Awards were given away by Kuncalienkar, Roychowdhury, Bhaskar, Dave and Dr HG Koshia, FDA Commissioner, Gujarat.
The winners of Express Pharma Export Excellence Awards were as follows:
CATEGORY: Formulations – Large Enterprise
Winner: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
CATEGORY: Formulations – Large Enterprise
Winner: Cipla
CATEGORY: Formulations – Mid-sized Enterprise
Winner: Eisai Pharmaceuticals, India
CATEGORY: Formulations – Mid-sized Enterprise
Winner: Indoco Remedies
CATEGORY: Formulations – Emerging Enterprise
Winner: ZIM Laboratories
CATEGORY: Formulations – Emerging Enterprise
Winner: Rusan Pharma
CATEGORY: Vaccines
Winner: Shantha Biotechnics
The final part of the evening saw an interesting panel discussion titled, ‘CEO Think Tank: Strategies for the next decade’. Moderated by Utkarsh Palnitkar, Partner & National Head – Infrastructure, Government & Healthcare, National Head – Life Sciences Practice, KPMG India, an eminent panel comprising Dr Ajit Dangi, CEO, Danssen Consulting; K G Ananthakrishnan, Former VP & MD, MSD India; and Hitesh Sharma, Partner & National Leader – Life Sciences, EY, this session was aimed at giving CEOs in the audience – past, present and future – cause for introspection on their blueprint to confront a world filled with unprecedented challenges and opportunities.
The panelists were unanimous in their view that India Pharma Inc should invest in innovation to accelerate its progress. Ananthakrishnan recommended creating an ecosystem that encourages innovation. Dr Dangi spoke on the need for skill building in the sector to gear up for the future. Palnitkar emphasised on the necessity of de-stigmatising failures to nurture innovation while Sharma advised everyone to not be afraid of experimenting as innovation is often born from the lessons learnt from failures.
The other suggestions were creating a BIRAC-like institution for the pharma industry and utilising IT effectively to enable and inspire originality and out-of-the-box ideas. The panelists reiterated that investing in innovation is a long-time strategy and this wold be key to success in the next decade.
Thus, the first day of Pharma CXO Summit gave ample opportunities for both, celebration and contemplation. After a lot of food for thought, the delegates ended the evening with a gala dinner.