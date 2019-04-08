Evonik Catalysts expands production of activated metal catalysts in India

The new state-of-the-art production facility allows Evonik to fully utilise its capacities in Dombivli while establishing significant synergies with the Activated Metal Catalyst production site in Germany
Evonik Catalyst is commissioning a new plant initially for the production of KALCATTM and Metalyst ActivatedMetal Catalysts in the long term at its plant in Dombivali, Maharashtra. The new state-of-the-art production facility allows Evonik to fully utilise its capacities in Dombivli while establishing significant synergies with the Activated Metal Catalyst production site in Germany.
“With this new production facility, we will be able to increase our ability to supply our customers with technologically advanced products in India and abroad,” states Dr Thomas Tacke, MD, Evonik Catalysts India.
Dr Steffen Hasenzahl, Head of Business Line Catalyst adds, “This expansion of operations in Dombivli is part of our long-term strategy to enhance the expertise and capabilities in the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, it is an important step forward in our commitment to support our valued partners in the region.”
“It is one more step towards the company’s commitment to increase our footprint in the growth region,” concluded, Sanjeev Taneja, President, and MD, Evonik India.
Activated metal catalysts are used in the food industry for the production of sorbitol, the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and in the production of fine and industrial chemicals, for example in the polyurethane value chain. The benefit to customers will be increased supply security of high-quality catalysts which are critical raw materials for most industrial processes.