EU approves AstraZeneca immunotherapy drug for lung cancer

AstraZeneca’s immunotherapy drug Imfinzi has been approved in Europe for use in lung cancer patients with inoperable disease that had advanced locally but not spread widely around the body, the drugmaker said recently.
The green light from the European Commission had been expected following a positive recommendation from experts at the European Medicines Agency in July.
The European approval is for patients whose tumours express a biomarker known as PD-L1 on 1 percent or more of tumour cells and whose disease has not progressed following platinum-based chemotherapy and radiation therapy.