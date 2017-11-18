Home / Latest Updates / Eris Lifesciences Q2 net up 35 per cent at Rs 93.14 cr

By PTI on November 18, 2017

Consolidated total income of the company also rose to Rs 255.68 crore

Drug firm Eris Lifesciences has reported a 34.51 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 93.14 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 69.24 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Eris Lifesciences said in a filing to BSE. Consolidated total income of the company also rose to Rs 255.68 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 208.08 crore for the same period a year ago.

 

