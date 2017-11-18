Eris Lifesciences Q2 net up 35 per cent at Rs 93.14 cr

Consolidated total income of the company also rose to Rs 255.68 crore
Drug firm Eris Lifesciences has reported a 34.51 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 93.14 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 69.24 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Eris Lifesciences said in a filing to BSE. Consolidated total income of the company also rose to Rs 255.68 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 208.08 crore for the same period a year ago.