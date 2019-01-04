Eris Lifesciences collaborates with Medtronic

The two companies will utilise their respective strengths in helping patients monitor their diabetes better
A collaborative initiative between a pharmaceutical and medical device company, Eris Lifesciences a leading player in chronic drugs segment and Medtronic India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medtronic, announced their collaboration for a diabetes monitoring initiative in India. The two companies will utilise their respective strengths in helping patients monitor their diabetes better. Medtronic will bring to India its latest US FDA approved Guardian Connect device for real-time evaluation of glucose variability in diabetes patients. Eris through its national reach will provide the device at clinics and healthcare delivery units under its patient care initiative. Guardian Connect a smart continuous glucose monitoring system connected with smartphone displays for real-time data viewing of glucose levels, without a separate hardware monitor.
Guardian Connect is a cutting edge device that stands out with built-in mechanisms for sending out alerts predicting high and low blood sugars 10-60 minutes in advance. These alerts pop up on the user’s smartphone (or Apple Watch) as notifications, just like regular text messages that pop up at regular intervals on mobile phones. The device also includes features like remote monitoring alerts via text messages and a web app that can be accessed from any internet-connected device. For example, in juvenile diabetes, a parent could view their child’s CGM data and receive alerts for low and high measurements in real-time.
Commenting on the development, Amit Bakshi, Chairman and Managing Director, Eris Lifesciences said, “Through this initiative, we aim to make patients and physicians adopt newer technologies for better health.”
Describing the benefits of the collaboration, Madan Krishnan, Managing Director and Vice President, Medtronic India, said, “We are happy to align with a partner who understands the challenges of diabetes management and has the reach to take our solutions across the country.”