Entrepreneur Dr Srinubabu buys Canada’s Health Informatics Company PULSUS

To open new centres in Chennai and Gurgaon
Hyderabad-based serial entrepreneur Dr Srinubabu has acquired Canada-based scientific medical informatics Pulsus Group, foraying into big scientific, medical informatics market worldwide for an undisclosed amount. He also announced PULSUS will expand in India with two new centres — Chennai and Gurgaon in next few months and these two centres will be an addition to Hyderabad centre.
Established in the year 1984, Pulsus initially focussed on American region and presently it is expanding to healthcare informatics platform to the medical and pharma professionals throughout Europe, America, Asia, Australia and all other continents. Since its inception, Pulsus received the endorsements of the medical associations and industries of the international reputation.
“PULSUS is committed to building the domestic scientific and medical Informatics market supported by a team of 500 people with a target to grow the team to 2000 by early next year. This is a 100 per cent acquisition through a combination of cash and equity,” said Dr Srinubabu.
“In recent years, cities like Chennai and Gurgaon has become increasingly important as a centre for science and research, as can be seen in the growing number of universities and companies with R&D departments. PULSUS is young in India; our aim is to become the authentic healthcare informatics source for university libraries, research institutes, students and academics, as well as for corporate R&D departments, said Dr Srinubabu.
Stating about PULSUS activities Dr Srinubabu said “In every city we will work with partners in the region to develop publications of worldwide interest and enhance reputation to our high scientific standards. These offices will be serving all of its clients and potential clients for all related products and services. Our target is to open our centre in New Delhi early 2018.
Dr Srinubabu’s most notable venture includes Omics International, world’s leading open access journal with an estimated 50 millions users and growing. Omics owns 1,000 open-access journal titles that post 50,000 articles annually in fields including medicine, technology, and engineering. It’s also built a robust conference division that will hold about 3,000 events worldwide this year. He has also invested in digital media, education among other sectors.
Headquartered at Singapore, PULSUS group has its offices in London (UK), Ontario, (Canada) and Hyderabad (India). PULSUS work is endorsed by the medical associations and scientific societies.