Emcure launches generic Eribulin for treatment of metastatic breast cancer

The drug will be available in India at approximately 40 per cent cost of the innovator brand
Emcure Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of first generic version of Eisai Pharmaceutical’s Halaven (Eribulin) for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Emcure will be marketing the drug under brand name ‘Eribilin’, with an aim to offer high-quality and cost-effective treatment option to breast cancer patients in India. Emcure’s Eribilin has been approved by DCG(I) to be marketed in India.
Emcure will manufacture generic Eribulin at its state-of-the-art plant at Hinjewadi in Pune and market it at a cost which will be approximately 40 per cent less than the innovator brand bringing hope to millions of breast cancer patients in India. The drug will currently be marketed in India, however, Emcure plans to register the brand in international markets as well, wherever the drug is about to go off-patent.
“Incidence of breast cancer is on the rise in India and being a price sensitive market with low awareness, with the launch of Eribilin we aim to provide a proven and cost-effective treatment of high quality and efficacy as offered by the innovator brand. It is a proud moment for Emcure to launch Eribilin, the world’s first generic version of the innovator brand that will break the price barrier making it a cost-effective option for patients,” said Sainath Iyer, President – Business Strategy & Specialty Business – Emcure Pharmaceuticals.
Eribulin is a non-taxane inhibitor of microtubule dynamics and remains effective in MBC previously treated with an anthracycline and a taxane. Eribulin is a complex API derived from a marine natural product called Halocondrin B.
“Emcure’s R&D resources are equipped with technical competence and state-of-the-art development facility to develop such complex generics. Generic Eribulin is a landmark achievement of Emcure’s R&D efforts both in API manufacturing and formulation,” said Dr Mukund Gurjar, Chief Scientific Officer, Emcure Pharmaceuticals.