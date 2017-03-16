Eli Lilly India launches Humalog 200U/mL KwikPen

The pen offers physicians an alternative that allows patients to inject 50 per cent less insulin volume
Eli Lilly and Company (India) has launched Humalog 200U/mL KwikPen (insulin lispro 200U/mL), a pre-filled pen containing a concentrated formulation of Lilly’s rapid-acting insulin Humalog (insulin lispro).
Over time, some patients may require dosage increase for improved glycemic control. This also leads to increase in number of pens being used. Humalog 200 U/mL KwikPen offers physicians an alternative that allows patients to inject 50 per cent less insulin volume. Often the transition to a more intensified mealtime insulin therapy is difficult for patients. Humalog 200 U/mL KwikPen is another option that may help make mealtime insulin therapy more convenient.
Humalog 200U/mL KwikPen contains concentrated 200U/mL rapid-acting insulin and delivers the same units of insulin in half the volume as 100U/mL mealtime insulin pens. It holds twice as many insulin units, hence it lasts longer and allow fewer pen changes every month. With no dose conversions required it can be dialled in one-unit increments to a maximum of 60 units per injection#.
“Patients may require dosage increase over time for better glycemic control. Humalog 200U/mL KwikPen provides physicians’ a new prescription option for their patients. Fewer pen changes per month may help people who require higher daily doses of mealtime insulin making it a convenient option for patients who lead busy lives,” said Edgard Olaizola, MD, Eli Lilly and Company (India).
“Since 1923, the needs of patients have continually inspired Lilly to innovate and introduce strategies for better outcomes. While efficacy and safety are critical, simplicity and ease of use are just as important,” said Tarun Puri, Medical Director, Eli Lilly & Company (India).
Humalog 200U/mL KwikPen is bioequivalent to Humalog 100U/mL; therefore, similar efficacy and safety as Humalog 100U/mL.