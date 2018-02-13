Eli Lilly and Company appoints Luca Visini as MD operations in India

Visini is taking this executive role endowed with a diverse and solid management experience at Lilly
Eli Lilly and Company, announced earlier this year the appointment of Luca Visini as Managing Director of its Indian subsidiary, Eli Lilly and Company (India), effective February 1, 2018. Visini replaces Edgard Olaizola, who headed Lilly India operations from September 2013 to January 2018 and will now be moving internally to a new role.
Visini joined Lilly in 2004 and held several strategic leadership roles in various functional departments out of Lilly headquarters in Indianapolis, the US and Europe. From 2011 to 2014, he was the country manager for Lilly Romania. He is taking this executive role endowed with a diverse and solid management experience at Lilly.
Speaking about his new appointment, Visini said, “I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to work hand in hand with our passionate Lilly India team to contribute in making life better for people across the country. I am taking the lead of Lilly India in a year that marks Lilly’s 25-year presence in India, and that will witness the launch of several innovative medications which will help answer unmet needs. We are determined to engage with all stakeholders in the healthcare field in India to help people live longer, healthier and more active lives.”
Visini is a native of Italy and an alumnus of SDA Bocconi School of Management and Università degli Studi di Bergamo in Italy.