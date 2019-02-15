e-AUSHADHI portal for online licensing system of AYUSH Medicine launched

Timelines will be fixed for processing of application through this portal with SMS and e-mail status updates at each step of the process
Minister of State (IC) for AYUSH, Shripad Yesso Naik recently launched the e-AUSHADHI portal, for online licensing of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy drugs and related matters in New Delhi. Addressing the gathering Naik said that this e-AUSHADHI portal is intended for increased transparency, improved information management facility, improved data usability and increased accountability. The minister informed that timelines will be fixed for processing of application through this portal with SMS and e-mail status updates at each step of the process. He said that such an initiative of the Ministry of AYUSH is a reflection of our government’s commitment towards e-governance, ease of doing business and Make in India.
Speaking on the occasion, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH said that Ministry endeavours to come out with new initiatives and solutions to address the problems faced by practitioners, manufactures and consumers of AYUSH medicines. In this direction, this new e-portal is an acronym for Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy Automated Drug Help Initiative. He further added that this portal will not only aid the licensing authority , manufactures and consumers, as it will provide real time information of the licensed manufactures and their products, cancelled and spurious drugs, contact details of the concerned authority for specific grievances.