DuPont’s expands probiotics facility in Madison

New enhancements increase capability for rapidly developing and commercializing new probiotics with decreased time to market
DuPont Nutrition & Health (DuPont) has upgraded its probiotics pilot facility in Madison, Wisconsin. The $10 million investment strengthens and emboldens DuPont’s current impressive position as a leader in the probiotics industry, allowing for increased pace of new product development and significantly improved delivery times on pilot material for clinical trials and customer evaluations.
Construction on the Madison probiotics pilot area, completed in phases over the last six months, provides increased capacity and speed for new product development. This in turn improves overall scale up capability and a more seamless transition to commercial scale production.
“Given the explosive rise in demand for probiotics products all around the globe, this project allows us to aggressively pursue our goal to be the No. 1 probiotics supplier in the world,” said DuPont Nutrition & Health President Matthias Heinzel. “These expansion efforts show our commitment to becoming bigger and stronger with our capability to meet demand, and our facilities, and qualified staff to handle the significant growth we foresee in this sector.”
The pilot area features new, state-of-the-art equipment, data collection, laboratories, instrumentation and specialized work space for probiotic development and scale up. The upgrades that quadrupled the pilot area have already increased bandwidth to simultaneously run more development projects while improving scale up efficiency and time to market.
“With all the enhancements, we are better able to meet customer demand for new probiotics at a much faster pace,” said Kurt Fenster, BioProcess Development group manager, Culture Manufacturing Technology at DuPont Nutrition & Health. “Moving forward, we expect to substantially increase our speed to deliver products to customers.”