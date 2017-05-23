DSP wins patent infringement case against Sinopharm

High Court of Delhi grants permanent injunction against the manufacture and sale of Sinopharm’s amoxicillin active pharmaceutical ingredient in India
DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals (DSP) announced that the High Court of Delhi has granted a permanent injunction against Sinopharm Weiqida Pharmaceutical for patent infringement in India.
According to DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals’ (DSP) wholly-owned subsidiaries, DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals Netherlands BV and DSM Pharmaceuticals India, the High Court of Delhi, India, has granted a permanent injunction against Sinopharm Weiqida Pharmaceutical (Weiqida) for patent infringement of Indian Patent Number 247,301. This patent, which is owned by DSP, relates to amoxicillin trihydrate having a low free water content and processes for the manufacture thereof.
The permanent injunction prevents the manufacture, use, importation, offering for sale and sale of Weiqida’s amoxicillin trihydrate active pharmaceutical ingredient in India, as well as any drug product that utilises the active pharmaceutical ingredient.
“DSP welcomes the Court’s decision,” said Karl Rotthier, CEO, DSP. “The lawsuit is intended to protect DSP’s world class intellectual property portfolio relating to our innovative, sustainable, and environmental friendly amoxicillin technology. DSP will continue to rigorously enforce its IP assets worldwide as it continues to invest in its innovative R&D programmes directed to enzymatic, sustainable antimicrobials and statins.”