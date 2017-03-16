DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals in agreement with Sandoz

The agreement will licence certain DSP intellectual property assets for the manufacture of beta lactam antibiotics
DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals (DSP) and Sandoz (a Novartis Division) have executed a definitive agreement licensing certain DSP intellectual property assets for the manufacture of beta lactam antibiotics.
The license agreement provides Sandoz a non-exclusive, worldwide license to certain patents including, inter alia, U.S. 8,541,199 B2 and EP 1,610,766 B1, granting freedom to operate to develop and commercialise its various beta lactam products and allows for the production of new enzymes for the sustainable manufacture of amoxicillin.
Karl Rotthier, CEO, DSP stated, “DSP is pleased to have Sandoz as a licensee of our innovative, sustainable and environmentally friendly amoxicillin manufacturing technology. As part of our commitment to fight antimicrobial resistance through minimising the environmental impact from antibiotics manufacturing, DSP is actively seeking to promote green, enzymatic routes for production of amoxicillin and other antibiotics, utilising our patented technology. This license agreement further validates the strength of DSP’s intellectual property portfolio regarding enzymatically produced antimicrobials.”
The commitment to reduce environmental impact from the production of antibiotics is also laid out in the Industry Roadmap for Progress on Combating Antimicrobial Resistance, signed by DSP, Novartis and 11 other leading pharmaceutical companies at the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September 2016.