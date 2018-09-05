Drug inspectors, officers send ₹2.7 crores worth relief to Kerala through AIDCOC

The medicines and consumables are worth INR 2.7 crores and many more are in pipeline from various states
Several officers, either personally or through their state associations answered the call given by AIDCOC (All India Drugs Control Officer’s Confederation) which resulted in procuring and shipping of medicines & consumables to Kerala.
The medicines and consumables are worth INR 2.7 crores and many more are in pipeline from various states. Uday Bhaskar, Secretary General, AIDCOC, said, “We are overwhelmed by the kind of efforts made by the members, from drugs inspectors to the senior most officers of AIDCOC beyond their call of duty and other odds. It is really commendable for a noble cause and can’t afford to miss an opportunity to serve at this hour.”
He further appreciates the efforts of Kerala Drugs Control and the Kerala State Drug Officers Association that have put up round the clock relief and rehabilitation measures to the affected people.
“We believed heart in heart then when we formed AIDCOC in 1995 , now and in future also that the real objective of AIDCOC was fulfilled and will continue the activities for the sake of humanity and public health and for the welfare of the Drugs Control Officers in this country at any given point of time,” commented Bhaskar.