DRL’s Duvvada unit undergoes German regulator’s follow-on-audit

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) said that German regulatory authority has completed the follow-on audit of Duvvada manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam and the EU-GMP certification of the plant remains active excluding for one new product.
“On November 9, 2018, the Regulatory Authority of Germany (Regierung von Oberbayem) concluded the follow-on audit of our formulations manufacturing facility in Duvvada, Visakhapatnam,” Dr Reddy’s Labs said in a BSE filing.
The facility is considered compliant and the EU-GMP certification continues to remain active with one specific exclusion of a new product, it added.
“The company will be submitting a detailed corrective and preventive action plan (CAPA) to the authorities,” it said.