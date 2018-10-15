DRL receives US FDA approval

The company has received the approval for Aspirin and Extended-Release dipyridamole capsules in the US Market
Dr Reddy’s Labs, (DRL) recently announced receipt of approval for Aspirin and Extended-Release dipyridamole capsules, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Aggrenox (aspirin and extended-release dipyridamole) Capsules in the US market from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).
The Aggrenox brand and generic had US sales of approximately $183 million MAT for the most recent twelve months.
DRL Aspirin and Extended-Release Dipyridamole Capsules is available in 25 mg/200 mg strength with 60 count bottle size.
Aggrenox is a registered trademark of Boehringer Ingelheim.