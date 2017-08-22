DRL out-licenses DFD-06 to Encore Dermatology

The drug is intended to be used for treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) has out-licensed the future development, manufacturing, and commercialisation rights of DFD-06, a topical high potency steroid, to Encore Dermatology. The drug is intended to be used for treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.
Under the terms of the agreement, Encore will be responsible for the commercialisation of DFD-06 in the US. Promius Pharma is eligible to receive certain pre- and post- commercialisation milestone payments of up to $32.5 million, followed by fixed royalty payments on net sales.
“We believe Encore and its management team are well positioned to realize the full potential of this asset DFD-06. We look forward to obtaining NDA approval this fall, enabling Encore’s management team to quickly deliver this product to the providers and their patients,” says Anil Namboodiripad, Senior VP, Proprietary Products, and President, Promius Pharma.