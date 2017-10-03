DRL launches Sevelamer Carbonate tabs in US

The tablets of 800 mg strength are available in the bottle count size of 270
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) has launched Sevelamer Carbonate tablets, 800 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Renvela (sevelamer carbonate) tablets, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).
“We are pleased to bring Sevelamer Carbonate tablets to market at this time,” says Alok Sonig, Executive VP and Head of the North America Generics business at DRL. “This launch represents DRL’s expertise and commitment to provide affordable alternatives for complex, limited-competition products to market.” This is the company’s eighth overall and fourth limited-competition launch this fiscal year.
The Renvela brand and generic had US sales of approximately $1.88 billion MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in July 2017 according to IMS Health.
DRL’s Sevelamer Carbonate tablets, 800 mg are available in the bottle count size of 270 tablets.