DRL launches palonosetron hydrochloride injection in the US

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) has launched palonosetron hydrochloride injection, 0.25 mg (base)/ 5 mL, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of ALOXI (palonosetron hydrochloride) Injection approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).
The ALOXI brand and generic had US sales of approximately $446 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in January 2018 according to IMS Health.
DRL’s palonosetron hydrochloride injection is available in a strength of 0.25 mg/5 mL (free base) in a single-dose vial packaged in a carton containing one vial.
ALOXI is a registered trademark of Helsinn Healthcare SA.