DRL launches generic Azacitidine for Injection in Canada

According to the company release, it is the first to market Azacitidine for injection in Canada
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) announced that generic Azacitidine for injection 100 mg/vial, a bioequivalent generic version of VIDAZA (azacitidine for injection), is approved by Health Canada.
“Bringing Azacitidine for Injection to the Canadian market at this time is very important for us, as well as for our customers and their patients,” says Alok Sonig, Executive VP and Head of the North America Generics business at DRL. “This launch represents DRL’s commitment to make affordable injectable drugs available in Canada.” DRL is first to market with this Azacitidine for injection in Canada.
Vinod Ramachandran, Country Manager, DRL Canada says, “The approval and launch of Azacitidine for injection is an important milestone for DRL in Canada. The launch of first generic Azacitidine for injection is another step in our long-term commitment to bring more cost-effective options to Canadian patients.”
VIDAZA is a trademark of Celgene.