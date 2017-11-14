Home / Latest Updates / DRL launches Clofarabine injection in US market

By EP News Bureau on November 14, 2017

The injection is available in in single-dose, 20 mL flint vials containing 20 mg of clofarabine in 20 mL of solution (1mg/mL)

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) has launched Clofarabine injection, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Clolar (clofarabine) Injection in the US market, approved by the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA).

The Clolar brand and generic had US sales of approximately $53 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ended in September 2017, according to IMS Health.

DRL’s Clofarabine injection is available in single-dose, 20 mL flint vials containing 20 mg of clofarabine in 20 mL of solution (1mg/mL).

Clolar is a registered trademark of Genzyme Corporation.

 

 

