DRL launches Chlorthalidone Tablets, USP in the US market

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) announced the launch of Chlorthalidone Tablets USP, 25 mg and 50 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Hygroton (chlorthalidone) Tablets, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).
The Hygroton brand and generic had US sales of approximately $122 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in September 2018 according to IMS Health.
Dr Reddy’s Chlorthalidone Tablets, USP are available in 25 mg tablets in the bottle-count sizes of 100 and 1000, and 50 mg tablets in the bottle-count size of 100.