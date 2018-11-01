DRL launches Atomoxetine capsules in the US

The capsules are available in 10 mg, 18 mg, 25 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg with 30 counts bottle size
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) has launched Atomoxetine Capsules, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Strattera (atomoxetine) Capsules in the US market approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).
The Strattera brand and generic had US sales of approximately $304 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in August 2018 according to IMS Health.
DRL’s Atomoxetine capsules, USP is available in 10 mg, 18 mg, 25 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg with 30 counts bottle size.