DRL features in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

The company has been recognised for its efforts in creating a work environment that supports gender equality
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) has been featured in the inaugural 2018 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). DRL is the only pharmaceutical company globally and the only Indian company to be recognised for its efforts in creating a work environment that supports gender equality.
The 2018 GEI consists of 104 companies headquartered in 24 countries from across sectors – communications, consumer staples, energy, financials, materials, pharma and technology. The index measures gender equality across internal company statistics, employee policies, external community support and engagement, and gender-conscious product offerings.
Satish Reddy, Chairman, DRL said, “At DRL, we strongly believe in a gender diverse workplace and have designed our people practices to ensure safe, friendly and conducive environment to all our women employees. The GRI listing is another validation of our policies that attract, retain and develop women talent at DRL.”