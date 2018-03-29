DRL announces senior leadership changes

Erez Israeli, Former President and CEO, Enzymotec to replace Abhijit Mukherjee, COO, who is going to retire on March 31, 2018
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) announced a change in the makeup of its senior leadership team. Following a 15-year career with the company, Abhijit Mukherjee, COO, will retire on March 31, 2018.
Mukherjee will be succeeded by Erez Israeli, Former President and CEO, Enzymotec. Israeli will join DRL on April 2, 2018, as Chief Operating Officer and Global Head of Generics & PSAI, based out of Hyderabad. He will report to DRL’s Co-Chairman and CEO, GV Prasad.
In a career spanning over 25 years, Israeli has held leadership positions that have contributed significantly to the performance of companies he worked for. Prior to Enzymotec, he completed 23 years with Teva Pharmaceuticals, where he held several positions of responsibility including Vice President Marketing & Sales for North America, Vice President Asia Operations, President Teva API, Group Executive Vice President, Head of Global Quality, and President & CEO Growth Markets.
Speaking about the transition, GV Prasad said, “I would like to thank Abhijit for his valuable contribution to our company’s growth journey over the past 15 years. I extend a warm welcome to Israeli. Israeli is an accomplished leader with a proven track record of achievement. His knowledge and experience from leading pharmaceutical businesses of scale will be valuable for our future growth.”