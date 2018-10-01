DRL announces sale of its antibiotic manufacturing site in Bristol, Tennessee

The 390,000-square-foot facility has been sold to Neopharma
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories recently announced the closure of the sale of its antibiotic manufacturing facility and related assets in Bristol, Tennessee to Neopharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of the UAE’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturer headquartered in Abu Dhabi. Under the terms of the agreement, Dr Reddy’s sold all the issued and outstanding membership interests in Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Tennessee, LLC and certain related assets.
“This sale is in line with our stated priority to streamline and optimise our global cost structures and help us focus on other business priorities to drive growth,” said Erez Israeli, Chief Operating Officer for Dr Reddy’s. “We are pleased that the agreement may provide continued employment opportunities for many of the experienced employees at the site.”
Suresh Nandiraju, Chief Operating Officer of Neopharma, said, “This acquisition is synergetic and will strengthen our product portfolio for driving long-term, sustainable growth by leveraging our global presence.”
The plant and associated facilities focus on manufacturing or packaging amoxicillin-based products, which include a semi-synthetic penicillin. The 390,000-square-foot facility is dedicated to secondary oral-solid dose penicillin manufacturing/packaging and includes processing, packaging, development, printing, and warehouse spaces. A separate 24,000-square-foot plastics-processing facility in Bristol is also included in the transaction.