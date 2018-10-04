DRL announces sale of Cloderm Cream, 0.1% franchise to EPI Health

The company looks forward to EPI continuing to support Cloderm, a brand that providers find as an important treatment option for their patients
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced recently that its wholly owned subsidiary Promius Pharma, LLC, has sold its rights of Cloderm (clocortolone pivalate) Cream, 0.1% and its authorised generic to EPI Health, LLC, an affiliate of EPI Group, LLC.
Under the terms of the agreement, Promius Pharma is eligible to receive an upfront payment followed by future royalties as the consideration for Cloderm Cream and its authorised generic in the United States, effective immediately.
“We look forward to EPI continuing to support Cloderm, a brand that providers have prescribed for several decades and find as an important treatment option for their patients.” says Anil Namboodiripad, PhD, Senior Vice President, Proprietary Products, and President, Promius Pharma.
Ron Owens, President of EPI Health, said, “We are very pleased to have completed this agreement with Dr Reddy’s to acquire Cloderm Cream in the United States. Cloderm Cream, and its authorised generic, are widely recognised and time-tested among the dermatology community.”