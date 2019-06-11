Dr Vatsal Shah to lead Siro Clinpharm’s US operations

Dr Shah is currently the COO of Siro Clinpharm and will transition to the Global Chief Operating Officer’s role to lead this expansion
Siro Clinpharm has named Dr Vatsal Shah as the head of its US operations. Siro, one of India’s leading contract clinical research organisations (CROs), has its US headquarters in New Jersey, where Dr Shah will be based. As part of its aggressive expansion, he has been focusing on this market.
The appointment follows the recent refresh of Siro Clinpharm’s core brand elements to reflect its growth and to sync with the next phase of its evolution – establishing a strong operational presence in the US.
Dr Shah is currently the COO of Siro Clinpharm and will transition to the Global Chief Operating Officer’s role to lead this expansion. He is a physician having over 20 years of varied experience encompassing all phases of clinical research and all document types for medical writing – from academia as well as all industry perspectives (pharma, CRO, business process outsourcing). He has served SIRO for more than 12 years since 2001 and has been with the company for more than eight years during his current stint.
Dr Gautam Daftary, Chairman, SIRO Clinpharm, said, “We are looking forward to having Dr Shah in the US office. His expertise in the local and global clinical research sector will help us expand in the geography and enhance relationships with current clients as well as build and expand in to newer accounts.”
Dr Shah added, “SIRO is uniquely poised to grow quickly based on the high trust and respect it enjoys amongst global clients. The US market is strategically important for us. We will continue to invest there and expand quickly.”