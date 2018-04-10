Dr TV Narayana elected as IPA President

With a stint of over three decades in academia, Dr Narayana brings with him an assorted mix of skill sets and capabilities
Dr TV Narayana has been elected unopposed as the President of the Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA), the oldest and largest association of pharmaceutical professionals in the country, for the term 2018 ‐ 20. Dr Narayana has been the Vice President & Chairperson of Education Division of IPA since 2008. He is currently the Principal of the Vikas Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Rajahmundry and also the General Secretary of the Indian Pharmaceutical Congress Association (IPCA).
With a stint of over three decades in academia, Dr Narayana brings with him an assorted mix of skill sets and capabilities that are essential for leading IPA.
The other office bearers who have been elected for the term 2018‐20 include, Suresh Khanna as Honorary General Secretary, Dr Hemant Mondkar as Honorary Treasurer, Dr Alka Mukne as Editor – Pharma Times, Dr Divakar Goli as Editor – IJPS, Manjiri Gharat as Chairperson – Community Pharmacy Division, Dr S Vidyadhara as Chairperson – Education Division, Dr RN Gupta as Chairperson – Hospital Pharmacy Division, J Jayaseelan as Chairperson – Industrial Pharmacy Division and Dr Subhash Mandal as Chairperson – Regulatory Affairs Division.