DRL, UCB India in agreement

To co-promote and distribute Briviact for the treatment of epilepsy in India
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) and UCB, a biopharmaceutical company, have entered into a distribution and co-promotion agreement for Briviact, a brand of brivaracetam. The agreement grants DRL the exclusive right to distribute Briviact in India.
Briviact (brivaracetam) is approved as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy patients who are 16 years of age and older.
MV Ramana, CEO – Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy’s said, “In our endeavour to make innovative medicines accessible to patients in India, we are excited to partner with UCB India for Briviact, a novel treatment for epilepsy that will make a difference to the lives of patients living with epilepsy.”
“We know that as many as one third of people with epilepsy are currently uncontrolled on their existing medicines.” Explained Max Bricchi, Head of International Markets, UCB Neurology Patient Value Unit. “This partnership is another important step towards us providing value together to patients by making Briviact available as an additional treatment choice for epilepsy.”