Dr Reddy’s saw a year-on-year growth of 16% in the PSAI sector

Revenues from India were at INR 6.1 billion and year-on-year growth was 30 per cent
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories recently announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Commenting on the results, Co-chairman and CEO, GV Prasad said, “I am pleased with our first quarter results, aided by the launch of gSuboxone. Our focus on operational efficiencies has helped in significantly improving our margin profile. Looking ahead, while we may continue to experience price erosion in the North America Generics market, we will also continue to drive growth and cost efficiencies, at the same time, enhancing our quality management systems and building healthy portfolios across the markets we serve.”
|Particulars
|Q1 FY19
|Q1 FY18
|YoY
Gr %
|Q4 FY18
|QoQ
Gr%
|($)
|(Rs.)
|($)
|(Rs.)
|($)
|(Rs.)
|Revenues
|543
|37,207
|484
|33,159
|12
|516
|35,349
|5
|Cost of Revenues
|241
|16,479
|235
|16,062
|3
|240
|16,454
|0
|Gross Profit
|303
|20,728
|250
|17,097
|21
|276
|18,895
|10
|Operating Expenses
|Selling, General & Administrative expenses
|177
|12,106
|172
|11,763
|3
|176
|12,067
|0.3
|Research and Development expenses
|61
|4,157
|74
|5,075
|(18)
|63
|4,348
|(4)
|Other operating (income) / expense
|(4)
|(303)
|(3)
|(194)
|56
|(2)
|(167)
|80
|Results from operating activities
|70
|4,768
|7
|453
|952
|39
|2,647
|80
|Net finance (income) / expense
|(2)
|(156)
|(3)
|(221)
|(30)
|(15)
|(1,032)
|(85)
|Share of (profit) / loss of equity accounted investees
|(1)
|(83)
|(1)
|(98)
|(15)
|(1)
|(69)
|20
|Profit before income tax
|73
|5,007
|11
|772
|548
|55
|3,748
|34
|Income tax expense
|7
|446
|3
|181
|146
|11
|726
|(39)
|Profit for the period
|67
|4,561
|9
|591
|672
|44
|3,022
|51
|–
|–
|–
|Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)
|0.40
|27.45
|0.05
|3.56
|672
|0.27
|18.18
|51
|As % to Revenues
|Q1 FY19
|Q1 FY18
|Q4 FY18
|Gross Profit
|55.7
|51.6
|53.5
|SG&A
|32.5
|35.5
|34.1
|R&D
|11.2
|15.3
|12.3
|PBT
|13.5
|2.3
|10.6
|PAT
|12.3
|1.8
|8.5
EBITDA Computation
|Particulars
|Q1 FY19
|Q1 FY18
|Q4 FY18
|($)
|(Rs.)
|($)
|(Rs.)
|($)
|(Rs.)
|Profit before Income Tax
|73
|5,007
|11
|772
|55
|3,748
|Interest (income) net*
|(1)
|(46)
|(3)
|(211)
|(15)
|(1,001)
|Depreciation#
|32
|2,214
|29
|2,008
|31
|2,109
|Amortization#
|13
|896
|12
|791
|13
|921
|EBITDA
|118
|8,071
|49
|3,360
|84
|5,777
* Includes income from Investments # includes impairment charge
Key Balance Sheet Items
|Particulars
|As on 30th June, 2018
|As on 31st March 2018
|As on 30th June 2017
|($)
|(Rs.)
|($)
|(Rs.)
|($)
|(Rs.)
|Cash and cash equivalents and other investments
|249
|17,047
|344
|23,517
|213
|14,572
|Trade receivables (current & non-current)
|703
|48,095
|596
|40,786
|601
|41,140
|Inventories
|460
|31,498
|425
|29,089
|410
|28,095
|Property, plant and equipment
|833
|57,020
|845
|57,869
|842
|57,611
|Goodwill and Other Intangible assets
|720
|49,289
|710
|48,610
|709
|48,564
|Loans and borrowings (current & non-current)
|793
|54,273
|741
|50,714
|737
|50,462
|Trade payables
|216
|14,816
|234
|16,052
|193
|13,225
|Equity
|1,905
|1,30,430
|1,847
|1,26,460
|1,803
|1,23,423
Revenue Mix by Segment
|Particulars
|Q1 FY19
|Q1 FY18
|YoY
Growth %
|Q4 FY18
|QoQ
Growth %
|(Rs.)
|(Rs.)
|(Rs.)
|Global Generics
|30,636
|27,455
|12
|27,836
|10
|North America
|15,903
|14,946
|6
|14,487
|10
|Europe
|2,016
|2,075
|(3)
|1,711
|18
|India
|6,074
|4,687
|30
|6,138
|(1)
|Emerging Markets
|6,643
|5,747
|16
|5,500
|21
|Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI)
|5,409
|4,651
|16
|6,251
|(13)
|Proprietary Products & Others
|1,162
|1,053
|10
|1,262
|(8)
|Total
|37,207
|33,159
|12
|35,349
|5
Segmental Analysis
Global Generics (GG)
Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI)
Proprietary Products (PP)
Revenues from PP at INR 726 million. Year-on-year growth of 42 per cent, majorly driven by volume traction coupled with better realizations in some of the key molecules. Sequential decline is 14 per cent. Q4FY18 had a one-time out licensing income of INR160 million, received from Encore Dermatology.
Income Statement Highlights: