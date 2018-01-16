Dr Reddy’s Q2 Revenues at Rs 35.5 Bn

H1 Revenues at Rs 68.6 Bn, Q2 EBITDA at Rs 6.9 Bn
Dr Reddy has announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017 under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Q2 FY18: Key Highlights
H1 FY18: Key Highlights
Commenting on the results, CEO and Co-chairman, G.V. Prasad says, “Healthy performances in India, Emerging Markets, Europe and PSAI businesses, as well as continued focus on cost control, have contributed to sequential growth in our topline as well as bottom line, with an EBITDA increase of 105 per cent over the previous quarter. Looking ahead, we expect to see results from products launched in the U.S. during the first half of this fiscal. We will continue to focus on the launching of new products, as well as on improving operational efficiencies and quality management systems across the company.”