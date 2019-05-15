Dr. Reddy’s launches Daptomycin for Injection in US

Daptomycin for Injection is a a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Cubicin for Injection
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories today announced the launch of Daptomycin for Injection, 500mg/vial single-dose vial, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Cubicin for Injection, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).
The Cubicin for Injection (daptomycin for injection) brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $640.8 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in March 2019 according to IQVIA Health*.
Dr. Reddy’s Daptomycin for Injection is available in single-dose 15 ml vials containing 500 mg of daptomycin.