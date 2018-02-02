DRL launches Tetrabenazine tabs in the US

Tetrabenazine Tablets are available in strengths of 12.5 mg and 25 mg, each strength is available in a bottle count size of 112
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) has launched Tetrabenazine tablets, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Xenazine (tetrabenazine) in the US market approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).
The Xenazine brand and generic had US sales of approximately $322 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in November 2017 according to IMS Health.
Xenazine is a registered trademark of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Luxembourg.