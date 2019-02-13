Home / Latest Updates / Dr Reddy’s Laboratories launches Tadalafil tablets USP in the US market

By EP News Bureau on February 13, 2019
Dr Reddy’s Tadalafil Tablets are available in 20 mg with 60 count bottle size

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, along with its subsidiaries, together referred to as Dr Reddy’s has announced the launch of Tadalafil tablets USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Adcirca (tadalafil) tablets in the United States market, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Adcirca brand and generic had US sales of approximately $490 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in November 2018 according to IMS Health.

