DRL launches Cefixime for oral suspension

The drug is a generic version of Suprax, approved by the US FDA
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) has launched Cefixime for oral suspension, USP 100 mg/5mL and 200 mg/5mL, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Suprax (cefixime) for oral suspension, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).
The Suprax brand and generic had US sales of approximately $ 50.5 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2017 according to IMS Health.
DRL’s Cefixime for oral suspension, USP is available in strengths of 100 mg/5mL and 200 mg/5mL after reconstitution. The 100 mg/5 mL strength is available in 50 mL bottles. The 200 mg/5 mL strength is available in 75 mL and 50 mL bottles.