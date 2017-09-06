DRL launches Bupropion Hydrochloride and Metaxalone tabs

Both are approved by the US FDA
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) has launched Bupropion Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP (XL), 150 mg and 300 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Wellbutrin XL (Bupropion Hydrochloride Extended-Release) tablets and Metaxalone tablets, USP 800 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Skelaxin (metaxalone) tablets. Both are approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).
The Wellbutrin XL brand and generic had US sales of approximately $754 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in July 2017 according to IMS Health.
DRL’s Bupropion Hydrochloride Extended-Release tablets, USP (XL), 150 mg and 300 mg, are each available in bottle count sizes of 30, 90 and 500.
Wellbutrin XL is a trademark of GlaxoSmithKline.
The Skelaxin brand and generic had US sales of approximately $139 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in July 2017 according to IMS Health. DRL’s Metaxalone tablets, USP 800 mg are available in the bottle count size of 100. Skelaxin is a trademark of King Pharmaceuticals Research and Development.