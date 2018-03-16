DRL launches allergy relief tablets in US

Levocetirizine dihydrochloride tablets are used to treat watery eyes, runny nose, itching eyes/ nose and sneezing
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) has launched levocetirizine dihydrochloride tablets, used for relieving allergies, in the US market. In a BSE filing, DRL said it had “launched levocetirizine dihydrochloride tablets USP, 5 mg, an over-the-counter therapeutic equivalent generic version of UCB’s Xyzal allergy tablets, in the US market as approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).”
Levocetirizine dihydrochloride tablets are used for 24-hour relief of allergy symptoms such as watery eyes, runny nose, itching eyes/ nose and sneezing. According IRI sales data, Xyzal allergy tablets had sales of about $71 million in the US market for the 12-month period ended January, 2018.