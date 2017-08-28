DRL announces the launch of Cefixime in the US

It is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Suprax
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) has launched Cefixime for Oral Suspension, USP 100 mg/5mL and 200 mg/5mL, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Suprax for Oral Suspension, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
DRL’s Cefixime for Oral Suspension, USP is available in strengths of 100 mg/5mL and 200 mg/5mL after reconstitution. The 100 mg/5 mL strength is available in 50 mL bottles. The 200 mg/5 mL strength is available in 75 mL and 50 mL bottles.