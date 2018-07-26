Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announces launch of Hervycta (trastuzumab biosimilar) in India

Hervycta is indicated for the treatment of early breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer and metastatic gastric cancer
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced today that it has launched Hervycta (Trastuzumab), a biosimilar of Roche’s Herceptin in India, indicated for the treatment of HER2-positive cancers (early breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer and metastatic gastric cancer). Dr Reddy’s Hervycta is available in strengths of 150mg and 440mg multiple dose vials.
Commenting on the launch, MV Ramana, CEO- Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, said, “We strive every day to do what matters most for patients. Hervycta is a step forward in our effort to accelerate access to cancer patients in India, in the Oncology biosimilar space.”
Dr Raymond De Vré, Senior Vice President and Head, Biologics, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories added “The launch of Hervycta will immensely benefit women in India who are suffering from HER2-positive breast cancer and are in need of access to high quality, affordable and innovative medicines.”
Herceptin (marketed as Herclon in India) and its biosimilars had India sales of approximately INR 290 Crore MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in December 2017, according to Ipsos*.
Dr Reddy’s currently has four biosimilar products commercialised in India and various emerging markets, and an active pipeline of several biosimilar products in the oncology and immunology space.
*Ipsos India Tandem Oncology Monitor 2017