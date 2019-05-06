Dr. Reddy’s Lab launches Testosterone Gel, 1.62% in the US

The drug company has received USFDA’s approval to sell Testosterone Gel, 1.62%, which is a generic version of AndroGel
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and its subsidiaries recently announced the launch of Testosterone Gel 1.62%, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of AndroGel (testosterone gel) 1.62%, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
The AndroGel (testosterone gel) brand and its generic versions have sales of approximately $815.6 million MAT in the US for the past twelve months ending in February 2019, according to IQVIA.
Dr. Reddy’s Testosterone Gel 1.62% (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation) is available in a net quantity of 88 g which dispenses 20.25 mg of testosterone per actuation. Each metered-dose pump is capable of dispensing 60 metered pump actuations.