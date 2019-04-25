Home / Latest Updates / Dr Reddy’s gets approval for anti-platelet drug in China

Dr Reddy’s gets approval for anti-platelet drug in China

By PTI on April 25, 2019
Drug firm Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said it has received approval for anti-platelet drug Clopidogrel in China.

“The company believes that the sales from this product will not be material in the current financial year, that is 2019-20,” Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

Clopidogrel is an anti-platelet drug that blocks platelets from sticking together and prevents them from forming harmful clots.