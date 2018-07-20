Dr. Reddy launches Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules US market

The capsule treats frequent heartburn occurring two or more days a week in adults
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has announced the launch of Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules USP, 20 mg, an over-the-counter (OTC) therapeutic equivalent generic version of Nexium 24HR Capsules in the United States market as approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).
Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules USP, 20 mg, is an OTC proton pump inhibitor used to treat frequent heartburn occurring two or more days a week in adults.
“This launch continues to demonstrate our deep R&D and manufacturing capabilities to bring newer store-brand OTC medications to the market,” says Milan Kalawadia, Vice President and Head, US OTC and Speciality Rx businesses, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. “We look forward to collaborating with our customers to provide high-quality, affordable alternatives to consumers.”
The combined market of Nexium 24HR Capsules and private label OTC Esomeprazole Magnesium products had US sales of approximately $ 311 million for the most recent twelve months ending in May 2018 according to IRI†.
Dr Reddy’s Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules USP, 20 mg is available in 14 count bottles sold in cartons of 1, 2, or 3 bottles each. Each bottle contains a complete 14-day course of treatment.